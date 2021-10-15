Vehicle shot at on I-57, police say

A vehicle was shot at Friday afternoon on I-57 near 111th Street.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to a shooting on the expressway.

A vehicle sustained gunfire damage, but nobody was injured, police said.

The ramp from I-57 southbound to 111th Street and the right lane to 115th Street were closed as police investigated.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

No further details were immediately available.

If anyone witnessed the shooting or has any information, they are asked to contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400 or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov.

Advertisement

Witnesses can remain anonymous, police said.