Vehicle shot on Bishop Ford near Pullman

A vehicle was hit by gunfire Friday on the Bishop Ford Freeway near Pullman on the Far South Side.

A single shot was fired from one vehicle at another at 2:13 p.m. in the northbound lanes on I-94 near 115th Street, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The vehicle was hit, but the 56-year-old Indiana man driving was not injured, state police said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, state police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 847-294-4400.