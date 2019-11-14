Vehicle sprayed with more than a dozen bullets, child in back seat miraculously not hit

Gunshots erupted in a gas station parking lot Thursday in south suburban Lansing. Someone fired at a parked car 15 times.

Two men inside the car were hit, but miraculously a little girl in the back seat survived unscathed.

Teresa Stegall-Henri was working in her hair salon just before 10 a.m. when she heard a blast of bullets at the gas station next door.

"If the police are coming something's going on, And sure enough, five minutes later the cops come,” Stegall-Henri said.

It happened in the parking lot of a GoLo gas station at the corner of 186th and Torrence. Someone lit up a 2010 Lexus sedan parked near the edge of the lot, with six bullet holes in the driver’s side door and 15 shell casings on the ground around the car.

Lansing police say two men were shot and taken to nearby hospitals. Both are expected to survive. Witnesses say there was a little girl in the back seat, as well, who somehow did not get hit.

"A little girl was in the car also. They took her away. That's all I saw,” Stegall-Henri said.

With the shooter or shooters apparently on the loose, neighboring businesses are taking precautions.

"For safety reasons we're gonna keep all our doors locked. We have a doorbell right here. And I don’t think this has ever happened when I've lived around here,” said witness Gena White.

Police were able to retrieve surveillance video from this gas station. The car is registered to a couple in Rockford, one of whom moved to a home just blocks from here recently.