Vehicle stickers no longer required in Palatine beginning in November

Palatine's village council is getting rid of their vehicle sticker requirement.

The move will save households an average of $75 a year.

The sticker program generated over one-million dollars for the city, but was very expensive to administer.

"This is not pushing it to another tax, it is eliminating the fee. Even with a possible recession looming, we feel that we are in a strong position to sustain the elimination of vehicle stickers. This is a great move for our citizens and our businesses." Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz said.

The stickers will no longer be required after October 31.