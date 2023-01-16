Vehicle stolen from Chicago crashes into Waukesha building during police chase

A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle out of Chicago ended in a fiery crash in Waukesha.

The incident happened Sunday morning.

Waukesha police say the chase began when the driver tried to avoid a traffic stop. The driver was reportedly traveling at a high speed when he lost control, crashing into an apartment building.

The vehicle then caught fire.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"It literally felt like an explosion. Then immediately we saw that the police were surrounding the apartment complex as well," said Perry Guirdau, building resident.

The driver and his two passengers were treated at a local hospital and then arrested.

Waukesha police say evidence recovered from the burned vehicle suggests that the men may have been committing other crimes in the area before the chase.