Vehicle stolen on Chicago's South Side had 4-year-old child inside: police

A vehicle that had a 4-year-old passenger in it was stolen in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 600 block of East 71st Street

At about 3:30 p.m., Chicago police received a report of a motor vehicle theft.

A 49-year-old man was assisting a semi-truck by providing the truck a "jump start."

He was double-parked on the side of the road, and an unknown vehicle approached.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The unknown offenders exited the vehicle and jumped into the victim's 2017 Range Rover that had a 4-year-old inside.

The vehicle was later recovered in the 7200 block of South St. Lawrence.

Chicago police said the child was not injured.

Advertisement

No offenders are in custody.