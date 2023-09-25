Vehicle struck by gunfire on Eisenhower Expressway

A vehicle was struck by gunfire on the Eisenhower Expressway Monday afternoon, forcing the temporary closure of eastbound lanes.

At about 2:20 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to Interstate 290 eastbound at Des Plaines Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When troopers arrived, they located a victim's vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. The offender fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

All eastbound lanes between First Avenue and Harlem Avenue were shut down for the investigation until about 4:30 p.m.

No additional information was made available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the ISP by phone at (847) 294-4400 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov.