Vehicle thefts reported in Englewood: police

Police are warning residents on the South Side of a string of vehicle thefts reported in recent weeks in Englewood.

The thefts happened:

Between 4 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. June 7 in the 7100 block of South Aberdeen Street;

At 10 p.m. June 7 in the 900 block of West 72nd Street;

Between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. June 15-16 in the 1000 block of West 72nd Street;

Between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. June 13-14 in the 7000 block of South Green Street;

Between 7 p.m. and 11:45 a.m. June 25-26 in the 7300 bock of South Aberdeen Street; and

Between 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. June 27-28 in the 7100 block of South Peoria Street.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.