Vehicle thefts reported on Near West Side

A pair of vehicle thefts were reported in October on the Near West Side.

In one incident, the victim parked a vehicle at a gas station and someone got in and drove away, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In the second incident, a victim parked their vehicle and returned to find it missing.

The thefts happened about 10 p.m. Oct. 17, in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue and about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23, in the 1600 block of West Van Buren Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.