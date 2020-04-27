Vehicle thefts reported on South Side

Police are warning South Side residents of a string of vehicle thefts this month in the Back of the Yards, McKinley Park, Brighton Park and Fuller Park.

In each case, someone stole vehicles left with the keys inside or running, Chicago police said.

The thefts happened:

At 7 p.m. April 6 in the 5300 block of South Morgan Street;

At 11:37 p.m. April 7 in the 3500 block of South Ashland Avenue;

At 4:30 p.m. April 10 in the 4600 block of South Whipple Street;

At 8:30 p.m. April 13 in the 2900 block of West Pershing Road;

At 9:28 p.m. April 20 in the 5000 block of South Halsted Street; and

At 6:30 p.m. April 21 in the 5400 block of South Princeton Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.