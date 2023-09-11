Vehicle vandalism spree strikes Chicago neighborhood as victims find shattered windows, damaged ignitions

Multiple vehicles were vandalized in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park last week.

In each incident, the victims parked their vehicles on the street at night and when they returned to their vehicle the next day, they discovered a shattered window on their vehicle, police said.

Additionally, victims said their steering columns were damaged, and the ignition was pulled.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

6500 Block of North Glenwood Avenue between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Sept. 6 or Sept. 7.

6500 Block of North California Avenue between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Sept. 6 or Sept. 7.

1900 Block of West Hood Street between 6 p.m. and 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 6 or Sept. 7.

2300 Block of West Rosemont Avenue between 4 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 or Sept. 7.

Chicago police did not provide a description of the offender or offenders.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.