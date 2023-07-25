Vehicle wanted in connection to fatal shooting on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are searching for a vehicle involved in a shooting that occurred on Chicago's South Side Monday morning.

At about 11:10 a.m., a man was found shot to death in the 7700 block of South State Street.

Video surveillance captured a white vehicle fleeing the scene after the shooting.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The vehicle has no front plate except a black license plate holder and a piece of paper in the rear window, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Area Two Bureau of Detectives Homicide Office at (312) 747-8271.