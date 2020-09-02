Vehicle with 4-year-old boy inside stolen, crashed in South Shore

article

A four-year-old boy is safe after someone stole his mother’s SUV and crashed it Tuesday in South Shore.

A woman left the gold Kia Sportage running about 8:40 p.m. while she went inside a restaurant in the 6900 block of South South Shore Drive, Chicago police said. A male leaving the restaurant hopped in the SUV and sped off with the boy in the backseat.

The suspect crashed the Kia a few blocks away, police said. The boy was reunited with his mother and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition for evaluation.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.