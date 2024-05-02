Vehicles stolen from Michigan Avenue car dealership
CHICAGO - Several vehicles were stolen from a car dealership along Michigan Avenue Thursday night in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.
Police said a group of suspects forced their way into the business around midnight and drove off with four-to-seven cars from the dealership in the 2700 block of South Michigan Avenue.
There were no reported injuries and no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
No further information was immediately available.