Thieves stole several vehicles from a used car dealership Tuesday morning in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Around 1:30 a.m., a group of people broke the front window of a used car dealership in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue and stole four cars from the lot, including a box of car keys, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

