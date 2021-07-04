Venetian Night Boat Parade to cruise down Chicago River on July 10

article

The Venetian Night Boat Parade is returning to Chicago on Saturday.

The parade will be held on the Chicago River on July 10 starting at 7 p.m. You'll be able to watch from along the Chicago Riverwalk.

The night ends with 10 p.m. fireworks at Navy Pier.

The parade is also a contest. You can enter your boat for $250. The winner gets a weekend in a suite in a downtown hotel.

The parade is sponsored by the Italian American Human Relations Foundation and will be attended by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and Italian Consul General Thomas Botzios.

Chicago's Venetian Night Boat Parade was first held in 1958. It was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

