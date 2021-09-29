'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' expands dark symbiote's universe

After the original film earned nearly a billion dollars at the box office, a new "Venom" sequel is hitting theaters … but where is Spider-Man?

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" hits theaters around Chicago on Friday – and this time, acclaimed director Andy Serkis ("The Lord of the Rings," "Black Panther") is stepping behind the camera as director.

Serkis sat down to talk with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the highly anticipated sequel – and discussed Venom’s history as an iconic Spider-Man villain and whether or not we might be seeing Venom take on our favorite web slinger anytime soon.

"All those questions are ones that we’ve purposefully not focused on right now," Serkis said. "I don’t want to give any fake hope or false information about things that may be happening in the future."

Serkis added: "Obviously at some point, those worlds are going to collide big time if we are so lucky as to make more ‘Venom’ movies."

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" hits theaters on Friday.