Ventra app should be fully functional by Monday, Metra says

After recent technical problems with the Ventra app, Metra believes it will be completely fixed by Monday for commuters.

The transit agency posted an update to "X," formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

In a brief statement, Metra says the app has "worked diligently through the weekend" and that issues have been resolved.

They added that the vendor is "confident" that the app will perform as needed during Monday's rush hour.

The app went down last Thursday with an error message that read, "Server is currently unavailable. No connection to the server. Please try again later."

RELATED: Ventra app still experiencing issues after Metra ticketing fiasco

The app's outage occurred the same day that Metra's ticketing changes went into effect.

The changes include a revamped fare structure, ticket price increases and ticket window closures. You can read more about the changes here.