Ventra users hit with issues during morning commute

Commuters were running into issues purchasing tickets through the Ventra app Tuesday morning.

Ventra Chicago acknowledged issues with Metra mobile ticket purchases on the app just after 8 a.m.

"We apologize for the ongoing inconvenience related to Metra mobile ticket purchases in the Ventra app. We are working diligently to resolve the issue and appreciate everyone’s patience," Ventra Chicago posted on X.

Ventra also said if you experience trouble purchasing a Metra mobile ticket, conductors will accommodate you.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.