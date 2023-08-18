WWII veteran honored at special celebration in Chicago

A distinguished and long-lived World War II veteran received special recognition on Friday.

Mr. John Jones, at 104 years old, was honored at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago.

The event transcended a mere birthday celebration. Guests, fellow veterans, medical center staff, and community members expressed gratitude and admiration for Mr. Jones's service, sacrifice, and longevity.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Born in 1919, Jones gallantly served his country as a member of the US Army. Throughout his military career, he demonstrated courage, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding the ideals of liberty and freedom.

"We appreciate your service. We're proud that you're one of our patients. Our staff were excited to throw you a birthday party. Because like I said, we don't get to do this too often. When we have the chance, we want to do it," noted Dr. Sarah Unterman.

Mr. Jones was asked about his secret to longevity, to which he simply replied, "God."