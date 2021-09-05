Veteran-led organization collecting donations for Afghan refugees at United Center on Monday

A veteran-led organization will gather supplies for Afghan refugees on Monday in Chicago's West Loop.

"Team Rubicon" is a national disaster response organization.

They are asking for brand-new clothes (long-sleeved), sandals, toys and cell phone chargers. Thousands of refugees are being housed at U.S. military camps. Most arrived with just the clothes on their backs.

"It was a pretty expedited process. There wasn't much space for luggage. It was just kind of grab and go," said volunteer Breanne Durovic. "Phone chargers are also surprisingly in need because of the different charging outlets that people have."

Team Rubicon is working in coordination with the Department of Defense.

Donations will be taken at the United Center, Lot C, from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Monday.

