Expand / Collapse search

Vice President Kamala Harris to make fundraising stop in Chicago

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Kamala Harris
FOX 32 Chicago

Vice President Kamala Harris to make fundraising stop in Chicago

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago later this month to raise money for the Democratic National Committee.

CHICAGO - Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a trip to Chicago later this month.

Harris will be in town for a Democratic National Committee fundraiser.

Proceeds will go toward the Biden Action fund, which benefits the Biden-Harris re-election campaign and the DNC.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The fundraiser will be held at the Gold Coast home of Chicagoan Desiree Rogers with the goal of raising $250,000.

Harris arrives in the city July 24.

Harris was last in Chicago this January, announcing a $144 million grant to help restore four bridges over the Calumet River.

Chicago awarded $144M to improve four bridges over the Calumet River

A multi-million dollar project to rehab four bridges over the Calumet River will ensure they remain operational for years to come.