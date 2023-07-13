Vice President Kamala Harris to make fundraising stop in Chicago

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a trip to Chicago later this month.

Harris will be in town for a Democratic National Committee fundraiser.

Proceeds will go toward the Biden Action fund, which benefits the Biden-Harris re-election campaign and the DNC.

The fundraiser will be held at the Gold Coast home of Chicagoan Desiree Rogers with the goal of raising $250,000.

Harris arrives in the city July 24.

Harris was last in Chicago this January, announcing a $144 million grant to help restore four bridges over the Calumet River.