Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Chicago this week.

Harris is expected to visit the city Wednesday.

Details of the visit have not been released, but we know she's set to talk about the White House's accomplishments.

The last time she was here was last November for a get-out-the-vote rally.

Her visit will come just a day after the Republicans take control of the U.S. House.