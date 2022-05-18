Vice President of Naperville nonprofit 'KidsMatter' arrested on child pornography charges

A DuPage County man who is the vice president of a Naperville nonprofit that focuses on kids' well-being was arrested Wednesday after allegedly being found in possession of child pornography.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the home of 49-year-old Erich Kroll following an internet investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography files.

A forensic examination of Kroll's digital devices revealed there was child pornography on them, officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Kroll, a senior business banker, is also the vice president of KidsMatter — a nonprofit that works to "help young people build developmental assets including positive values, healthy relationships, and self-esteem," according to the website.

"I’m so thankful that we have our Digital Forensic Investigation Unit out there working cases like this and getting these predators off the street," Sheriff James Mendrick said. "Crimes against children are crimes against our future and that will not be tolerated in DuPage County."

Erich Kroll | DuPage County Sheriff's Office

Kroll is facing multiple child pornography charges, officials said.

"The allegations against Mr. Kroll are very disturbing," DuPage County States Attorney Robert Berlin said. "What I find particularly troubling about these allegations is the fact that Mr. Kroll currently serves as Vice President of the Board for Kidsmatter. I would like to stress however, that the allegations against Mr. Kroll are in no way affiliated with Kidsmatter."

Advertisement

Kroll is being held on $150,000 bond. His next court date is June 18.