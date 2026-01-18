Expand / Collapse search

Victim in critical condition after Woodlawn shooting: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  January 18, 2026 5:15pm CST
    • A shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in an alley in the 6700 block of S. Langley in Woodlawn, police said.
    • A victim was struck by gunfire from a white vehicle and taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.
    • No arrests have been made, and Area One Detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Woodlawn on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

A 28-year-old man was in an alley in the 6700 block of S. Langley around 3:43 p.m. A white vehicle fired multiple gunshots at the 28-year-old before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his right hip and was transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.

