Victim in critical condition after Woodlawn shooting: police
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Woodlawn on Sunday, according to police.
What we know:
A 28-year-old man was in an alley in the 6700 block of S. Langley around 3:43 p.m. A white vehicle fired multiple gunshots at the 28-year-old before fleeing the scene.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his right hip and was transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition.
No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.