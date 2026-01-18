Victim in critical condition after Woodlawn shooting: police

The Brief A shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in an alley in the 6700 block of S. Langley in Woodlawn, police said. A victim was struck by gunfire from a white vehicle and taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition. No arrests have been made, and Area One Detectives are investigating.



A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Woodlawn on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

A 28-year-old man was in an alley in the 6700 block of S. Langley around 3:43 p.m. A white vehicle fired multiple gunshots at the 28-year-old before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his right hip and was transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.