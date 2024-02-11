Victim fends off attacker with hammer on Chicago's North Side: police

A man was hit in the head with a hammer as he was attacking multiple people on Chicago's Northwest Side, police say.

Officers responded to a battery in progress in the 7300 block of West Summerdale Avenue at 11:47 p.m.

A 36-year-old man was attacking several victims when one of the victims stuck the offender in the head with a hammer.

Police say the offender then began to punch a squad car, so officers tasered him before placing him in custody.

The offender was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Charges are pending. No further information was made available at this time.