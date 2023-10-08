Victim wrestles gun away, returns fire on shooter in Gresham home

A man and woman shot each other inside a home in Gresham following a fight Sunday morning.

Police say a 33-year-old man was in an argument with a 52-year-old woman, who he knew, when he pulled a handgun.

The two were inside a residence in the 1700 block of West 86th Street at about 1:50 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Police say the fight became physical and the woman was shot in the stomach. She then wrestled the runaway from the man and shot him in the chest and back.

Both the victim and the offender were transported to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Area Two detectives continue to investigate the incident.