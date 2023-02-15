Victims of Henry Pratt mass shooting honored in Aurora vigil

The city of Aurora honored the victims of a 2019 mass shooting during a vigil Wednesday.

Victims' surviving family members placed roses and lit candles at the crosses memorializing their loved ones in a very solemn and emotional commemoration.

Wednesday marks four years since this tragedy unfolded which changed Aurora forever: Five employees were killed after a disgruntled worker opened fire inside the Henry Pratt Company.

Five Aurora police officers were injured. One surviving family member described Feb. 15, 2019 as a loss of innocence in Aurora, and despite the fact that it's been four years, there's still a great deal of pain.

Still she said it's a renewed call to never stop hoping that things can change. City officials, including Mayor Richard Irvin, joined community members, other elected officials, and the victims' families in honoring the victims.

"We commemorate this fourth anniversary and we plan to permanently and publicly mark this moment in our history and honor these five amazing men," Irvin said. "A special bench was made in their memory that now resides in Tanner Museum but will be moved to a much more public space this year so their names will be seen by the multitudes every day."

The speakers today also acknowledged on this four-year anniversary, just how many other communities are going through the same type of pain, including those in East Lansing.