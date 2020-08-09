Victims robbed at gunpoint in Humboldt Park

Chicago police are warning residents of two recent armed robberies in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

In each incident someone was approached by two males who pulled out a gun and demanded property, or stole property by force, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened about 1:45 a.m. July 21 in the 900 block of North Ridge Avenue and about 1:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Iowa Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.