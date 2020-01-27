Video appears to show cop picking up unconscious man by pants/underwear after he was body slammed

The Citizens of Police Accountability (COPA) has released new video showing the arrest of a Chicago man on Thanksgiving Day in 2019.

Police are under fire for the way they arrested 29-year-old Bernard Kersch who was body slammed in the incident.

Prosecutors say police approached him because he was drinking in public. Police say that's when Kersch spit at them and threatened them, escalating the situation.

Bernard Kersh | Chicago police

The new video released Monday night shows once Kersch was unconscious on the ground after being body slammed, he was apparently picked up by his pants and/or underwear and loaded into a police squad car.

Kersch is currently in jail on charges of theft and assaulting a security guard from Jewel.