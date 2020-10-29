VIDEO: Armed robbers ambush Florida woman, force her into home at gunpoint

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying three suspects in an alleged home invasion in Tamarac, Florida, that began when a woman was ambushed in her driveway on October 26.

Security footage shared by the sheriff’s office shows two armed male suspects approach the victim as she stands by her car. The suspects are then seen searching the victim’s home, where police said the men tied her up and stole around $2,700 worth of items.

According to the police statement, “While the subjects are inside the residence, surveillance video captures an unknown female wearing a dark-colored hair wrap (possibly concealing dreads or braids) and dark-colored clothing approaching the home. The female opens the door, says something in Creole, then closes the door before wiping the handle down with her long sleeve shirt and returning back to the awaiting car.”

Police asked anyone with information regarding the suspects’ identity to contact BSO Robbery Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-4547 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

This story was written by Storyful.