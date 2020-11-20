Video captures brick thrown through Ald. Lopez’s office window, 4th attack this year

Someone threw a brick through the front window of Ald. Ray Lopez’s (15th) Southwest Side office Thursday night, the fourth instance of vandalism targeting his properties this year.

About 10:50 p.m. a male threw a brick through the front window of an office in the 2700 block of West 47th Street, and three males were seen running from the scene, according to Chicago police.

Lopez posted a surveillance video to Twitter early Friday showing three people throwing bricks at the office, 2736 W. 47th St., and asked the public to help identify the suspects.

His office was previously vandalized twice in July, with bricks thrown through the front windows. That month, someone also threw a brick into Lopez’s Brighton Park home and set fire to a neighbor’s garage.

Ald. Ray Lopez's Southwest Side office was vandalized for a third time Nov. 19, 2020. (Ald. Raymond Lopez)

Lopez said he is working with detectives to identify the individuals involved. He believes the vandalism was gang related.

Advertisement

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

After Thursday’s attack, Lopez cast blame toward Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD Supt. David Brown, tweeting, “At what point will she & Brown realize their policies are fueling brazen acts like this?”

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.