Video captures Chicago group stealing catalytic converter in seconds

New video shows just how quickly thieves can make off with your catalytic converter.

On Monday morning, a catalytic converter theft crew struck in Grand Crossing on Chicago’s South Side.

Video shows a white luxury car pull onto the block. The crew surveys the area before four males get out of the car: one with a saw and another with a flashlight.

The other men play lookout.

In 45 seconds, the catalytic converter is sawed off.

The man with the flashlight pops the truck and the catalytic converter is thrown in the back. The men then take off.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau says the thefts accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic because of the rare precious metals inside. They contain rhodium, platinum, and palladium.

The thieves sell the parts to scrap metal yard for $150 to $350. The yards then sell them, and the precious metals are removed and recycled into different parts.

Repair shops say park your car in a garage or install a catalytic cage to prevent the theft of the converter.