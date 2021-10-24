Expand / Collapse search
VIDEO: Chicago police looking for two people who grabbed purses at Mag Mile store and ran out

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
River North
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago police looking for people who grabbed purses inside Mag Mile store and ran out

This robbery happened on October 11th at a store on Michigan Avenue near Chicago.

CHICAGO - Chicago Police are looking for two robbers who targeted a Mag Mile shop.

Police said that the robbers went into the store on Michigan Avenue near Chicago on October 11 around 3 p.m.

They grabbed a bunch of purses and ran out.

No one was hurt.

This robbery is one of three under investigation in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood recently. The other two were on Oct. 22, in the same area and on Oct. 13 on East Oak Street. Police describe the getaway vehicle in those robberies as either a dark-colored Jeep, a black Lexus, or a silver Ford.

Thieves grab purses from Bloomingdale's in Skokie

A group of thieves struck a Bloomingdale's in suburban Chicago on Monday.