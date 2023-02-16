Video shows off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shoot attacker in Brainerd

Chicago officials released videos of an off-duty police officer fatally shooting a man who attacked her last January in the Brainerd neighborhood.

At about 12:53 p.m., the off-duty officer approached four people who appeared to be in a fight in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, police said. Three of the four walked away and one remained talking to the officer.

At the 6:53 mark in the video, you see the officer begin to walk past 39-year-old Leevon Smith who then appears to grab her and they begin to struggle with one another over her gun.

"When I heard the shot, I was just like hey, hit the ground and call the police again!" said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Smith was then transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead two days later. The officer was transported to an area hospital for observation.

"The tussle that they had, almost had me in tears because she’s a tiny little person. I’m glad that she was able to keep herself together and do what she needed to do to come out alive," said the unidentified neighbor.

The officer involved was placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.