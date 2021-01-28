VIDEO: Deputy tases Florida high school student after being attacked

A Florida high school student seen on video attacking a school resource officer after he tried to break up a fight ended up being tased by the deputy.

The incident, which was captured on video, happened Tuesday at the Eustis High School 9th Grade Center.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was called to the cafeteria because of a disturbance in the cafeteria. Officials say the deputy tried to separate the girl in the video and the other students who were involved.

"The female then turned on our deputy and began striking him numerous times in the face and head," the sheriff's office said. "The deputy then wrestled her to the ground in an attempt to secure her while giving her repeated instructions to stop resisting, but she refused."

The sheriff's office says once back on their feet, the teen continued to refuse the deputy’s instructions. That's when he deployed his taser and was able to secure her.

"The incident has been reviewed, which is standard procedure for every use-of-force incident, and our deputy’s actions were deemed lawful and within agency policy," the sheriff's office said.

The teen was charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of resisting an officer with violence.

"The young lady actually apologized to the deputy and stated she thinks he’s a good deputy."

