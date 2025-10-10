Video shows federal agents chase man outside Home Depot in Chicago Ridge

The Brief Video shows federal immigration agents chasing a man outside a Home Depot in Chicago Ridge. The man reportedly got away. The incident comes amid a federal crackdown on immigration.



A cellphone video shows several federal agents chasing a man in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Chicago’s south suburbs.

What we know:

The video, taken Tuesday outside the Home Depot at 95th Street and Ridgeland Avenue in Chicago Ridge, shows federal agents speaking with two people before one of them suddenly takes off running. At least two agents chase after him through the parking lot.

The man reportedly got away and was not arrested.

Big picture view:

The incident comes as President Donald Trump’s administration has stepped up immigration enforcement in the Chicago area.

On Thursday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the administration from deploying the National Guard to assist federal agents fight crime in the Chicago area. The administration has appealed that decision.

In a separate ruling Friday, another federal judge ordered the federal government to remove a fence erected outside the ICE processing center in Broadview, where protesters have gathered in recent weeks.