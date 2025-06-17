Video shows federal agents detain man in Chicago suburb

The Brief New video shows a man being pulled from a vehicle and detained Monday morning in Elgin during a reported ICE operation. Volunteers from the Elgin Area Rapid Response Team say federal agents were driving unmarked vehicles and wearing plainclothes with tactical vests. No statement has been released yet by federal immigration authorities.



A video captured Monday morning shows federal agents pulling a man from a vehicle and detaining him in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

What we know:

According to the Elgin Area Rapid Response Team, a volunteer network that tracks immigration enforcement activity, multiple unmarked vehicles and plainclothes federal agents were seen around 6:50 a.m. near the old Elgin Mall and Elgin Fresh Market on McLean Boulevard.

Witnesses said the agents wore tactical vests and appeared younger than officers seen in past operations, possibly to avoid drawing attention.

A short time later, at about 7:30 a.m., federal agents reportedly pulled a man from a vehicle at Gertrude and Washburn streets. According to the volunteer group, eight agents in five unmarked cars surrounded the man’s car, broke a window, and ordered others nearby to leave. The volunteers say the agents did not present a judicial warrant and that two people were taken into custody.

No identifying information was provided by the agents, according to the group, and the vehicles used had no official markings.

What we don't know:

Federal authorities, including ICE, have not yet commented on Monday’s activity, although FOX 32 has reached out.

What's next:

The Elgin Area Rapid Response Team says it’s working with the families of those detained to provide legal and emotional support.

This incident comes as President Donald Trump has said he would ramp up immigration enforcement efforts in cities run by Democrats, including Chicago, following protests against his actions and unrest in Los Angeles.