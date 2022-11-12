Video from Chicago police shows man attacking woman in West Loop before allegedly stealing her car

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. SOME MAY FIND THIS VIDEOS DISTURBING. WATCH AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION.

CHICAGO - Chicago police released a video of a man attacking a woman in West Loop before allegedly stealing her car.

Officials are trying to identify the individual in the video. The incident happened on Sept. 24 around 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street.

The man is Black and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and gym shoes with an orange stripe.

Police say the man was armed when he attacked the victim and took her keys.

Chicago police are looking for a man connected to a West Loop carjacking.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Detective Harris at 312-744-8261.