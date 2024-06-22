VIDEO: Duo sought in connection to murder of retired Chicago police officer

Chicago police released surveillance video of two people believed to be connected to the murder of a retired police officer on the West Side earlier this week.

The former Chicago police officer, 73-year-old Larry Neuman, was fatally shot around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of W. Monroe Street – just steps from Neuman’s West Garfield Park home.

Neuman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chicago police.

On Saturday, CPD released a video of two males between the ages of 16-21 walking in an alley. Police asked the public's help in identifying the two individuals.

One of the individuals was wearing a dark hoodie with a graphic on the back and Jordan shoes. The other wore an Adidas dark hoodie with Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information about the two individuals shown in the video was asked to call Area 4 Detectives at (312) 746-8252 or to leave an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.COM.

Neuman joined the Chicago Police Department the early 1980s, moving to the Bomb & Arson Section in 1988. He retired from CPD in 2010, according to police.

Until his death, Neuman worked for the TSA at both Midway International Airport and O'Hare International Airport.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, ATF Chicago and FBI Chicago are offering a combined $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in his murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.