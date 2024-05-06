Video shows suspects wanted in at least four robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police are searching for several offenders who are wanted in at least four robberies that occurred last month on Chicago's Northwest Side.

In each incident, the offenders were traveling in a dark vehicle and approached victims, who were either seated in their vehicles or walking in the public way, police said.

The offenders then pointed semi-automatic handguns at the victims while demanding their personal property.

One of the incidents occurred as the victim was leaving an ATM. During another incident, a cash register was taken from a convenience store.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

4100 Block of North Kedzie Avenue on April 27 at approx. 5:40 a.m.

4200 Block of North Bernard Street on April 27 at approx. 5:50 a.m.

2900 Block of West Montrose Avenue on April 27 at approx. 6 a.m.

4500 Block of West North Avenue on April 27 at approx. 6:30 a.m.

The offenders are described as three to five African-American males between the ages of 15 and 25 years old. They ranged in height from five-foot-four to six-foot with thin builds.

They were wearing all-black clothing and black ski masks.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 5 at (312) 746-7394.