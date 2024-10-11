Three hospitalized after school bus crashes into Skokie home: officials

Three people were hospitalized after a school bus collided with another vehicle and crashed into a house in Skokie on Friday.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 p.m. in the area of Howard Street and Lowell Avenue.

The bus had no passengers when it collided with the other vehicle, which had an adult driver and an adult passenger inside, before hitting the front of a home, according to Skokie police.

There were residents inside the home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Video shows school bus crashed into home in Skokie. (FOX 32 )

The three people injured in the crash were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. We'll bring more updates as they become available.