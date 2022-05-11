Video shows shootout between Chicago cops, carjacking suspect outside police station in 2020

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT, PROFANITY USED. VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

CHICAGO - Chicago's police oversight agency released videos and other materials Wednesday related to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in 2020.

At about 9:40 a.m. on July 30, 2020, Chicago police officers attempted to take Lovelle Jordan, who was wanted in a vehicular hijacking, into custody in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue.

Officers patted him down, but while they found he was carrying drugs in his pockets, they did not see that he was carrying a small loaded pistol.

Jordan was handcuffed behind his back.

At the time of the incident, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said that officers had searched Jordan before he was transported, but he apparently had the gun "extremely secreted, probably very close to his private area" and was able to retrieve the weapon during the ride to the station.

Jordan was somehow able to move his cuffed hands from behind his back, grab the gun and open fire when an officer opened the door for him at the station.

One officer was shot in the chin and his protective vest, a second officer was shot in the hip and a third was struck in his protective vest, police said.

Two additional officers were transported to local hospitals for chest pains. Jordan was also shot and left paralyzed.

Jordan, a convicted felon, pleaded guilty two months ago to one count of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer.

In April, he was sentenced to 31 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.