Alarming video shows armed carjacking at West Town car wash

A video shared on social media shows a brazen armed carjacking Saturday outside a West Town car wash.

Two men approached the victims, a man and woman in their 30s, as they waited in line at a car wash in the 400 block of North Halsted Street, Chicago police said.

Video shows one man point a handgun at the driver and take his belongings while the other man opens the passenger door and takes the woman’s personal items.

The men got inside the Land Rover and drove south on Halsted Street, police said. The couple was uninjured.

Carjackings in Chicago remain high in 2021, with the Chicago Police Department reporting 340 carjackings in January and February. Last year, 1,417 carjackings were reported across the city, more than double than the previous year.