Video shows arrest of man who lived at O’Hare for 3 months

City airport officials released video of the arrest of a man who allegedly lived at O’Hare International Airport for three months.

Aditya Singh, 36, told police that the coronavirus pandemic left him afraid to fly, causing him to hide in a secured area at the airport, prosecutors have said.

Aditya Udai Singh | Chicago police

The Chicago Department of Aviation, which released the video, has said Singh did not pose a security risk to the airport or the public.

The video shows airport officials confront Singh, who appears to wear a reflective vest.

He was charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft after he was arrested Jan. 16.