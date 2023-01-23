Video shows bizarre Chicago carjacking where suspects were polite to victim

An unusual carjacking was caught on camera in Chicago.

Video obtained by CWB Chicago shows a group of men with guns politely asking the victim for his car keys.

The suspects even addressed the victim as "sir". They also held his pizza while he retrieved his keys out of his pants pocket, thanked him and gave his pizza back.

CWB reports the carjacking occurred in the 600 block of West 29th Street on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.