A bicyclist was struck by a Chicago Police Department squad car in Logan Square last week, and it was captured on video.

At about 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 8, a CPD squad car struck a bicyclist in the 1900 block of North California, police said.

The bicyclist refused EMS, and did not want a report.

He then left on his own accord, police said.

The investigation is still open.