Video shows fiery crash in St. Charles, deputies pull man from truck

A South Elgin man was pulled from a fiery crash by deputies Tuesday night in St. Charles Township.

At about 7:45 p.m., Kane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of 6N900 block of Dunham Road for a report of a vehicle that left the roadway, overturned and was on fire, authorities said.

Deputies Steven Turcios and Ryan Reichardt arrived on scene, quickly ran to the fire and pulled the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

He has been identified as 41-year-old Thomas Dabek.

He was eventually flown to Loyola Medical Center for further treatment, authorities said.

Before being transferred to Loyola, he was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and issued an I-bond.