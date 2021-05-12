Video shows man attacking deputies at Skokie Courthouse

Charges are expected to be filed against a man who allegedly attacked four sheriff’s deputies at the Skokie Courthouse on Wednesday.

Officials say Jerome Townsel, 30, was on the telephone in the morning before his scheduled appearance at a bond hearing for charges of criminal trespass to a residence when he "became irate" and attacked a sheriff’s deputy who was standing nearby.

The deputy, along with other deputies who came to assist, was struck in the face and head by Townsel, officials said.

The deputies were eventually able to subdue Townsel and place him in handcuffs.

All four deputies were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.

Townsel was seen by Skokie Fire Department paramedics, but refused treatment. He later appeared in bond court as scheduled and was ordered held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigating and additional charges are expected to be filed related to the attack on the deputies.