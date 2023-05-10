Video shows off-duty Chicago cop exchange gunfire with suspect who stole his vehicle

Chicago's police oversight agency released videos and other materials Wednesday related to an officer-involved shooting that occurred last year.

At about 2:05 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2022, an off-duty Chicago police officer stopped at a Citgo gas station located in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road.

The officer lifted the vehicle's hood and approached the gas station attendant's window when an individual approached him on foot, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said.

The officer and the individual briefly engaged in conversation and as the off-duty officer began to engage with the gas station attendant, the individual entered the off-duty officer's vehicle and drove out of the gas station.

The individual turned eastbound onto Roosevelt Road and then crashed into a fire hydrant and exited the vehicle.

As the off-duty officer approached the vehicle on foot, the individual discharged a firearm multiple times at the officer.

The off-duty officer then returned fire and the individual fled on foot northeast on Roosevelt Road.

The officer then called 911 and provided a description of the individual, who was located by responding officers near the 1100 block of South Throop, COPA said.

The individual was placed in custody. Neither person was struck by gunfire.